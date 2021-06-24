Aviva PLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

