Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 395.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,887 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZUN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Baozun by 317.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Baozun by 91.4% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 96,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $596,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

