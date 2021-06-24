Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for 0.5% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,851,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 62,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,863. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

