Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $647,266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.