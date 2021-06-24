Axiom Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.40. 205,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $343.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.47. The company has a market capitalization of $976.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,280,267 shares of company stock worth $725,465,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

