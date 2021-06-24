Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.84% of Axos Financial worth $23,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,739,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AX. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

