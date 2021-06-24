Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,403,000 after acquiring an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,278,000 after acquiring an additional 725,743 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.81. 185,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,591,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

