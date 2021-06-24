Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 217.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120,615 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after buying an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,520,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 874,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 88,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,434. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.