Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 136.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 69,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 977.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,204 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.51.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 289,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,584. The company has a market cap of $210.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.