Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €13.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.68 ($11.39).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €11.63 ($13.68) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.48. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of €12.60 ($14.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

