Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.90. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$37.04, with a volume of 177,397 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 463.46%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

