Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $310.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.03. The stock had a trading volume of 207,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,368,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

