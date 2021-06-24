Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $310.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.06.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.03. The stock had a trading volume of 207,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,368,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
