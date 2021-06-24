Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4,204.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 224,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 219,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna raised Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.76 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

