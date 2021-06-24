Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Up 3%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 58,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,167,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

