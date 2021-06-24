Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 3.7%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 187,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,121,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

