Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 3,334 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NYSE TME opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

