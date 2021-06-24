Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $220,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

