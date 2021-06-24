Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after buying an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the period. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,888 shares of company stock worth $23,494,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $189.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

