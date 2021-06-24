Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 125.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in América Móvil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth $15,326,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 640,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

AMX opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

