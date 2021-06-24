Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 6,285 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $590.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $518.12. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $596.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -295.41 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

