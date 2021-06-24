Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 6,843 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Incyte by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 255,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36.
In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
