Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 6,843 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Incyte by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 255,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

