Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $250,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNC opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

