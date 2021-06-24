Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 36,324 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.