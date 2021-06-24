Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 2,164.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 212,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $66.58 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

