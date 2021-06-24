Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $14,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 261.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

