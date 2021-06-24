Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $926.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.