Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 638,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

CADE opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

