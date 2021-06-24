Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 149,351 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.61% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

FBC opened at $42.79 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

