Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of Montreal worth $59,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after buying an additional 385,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

