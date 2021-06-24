Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$138.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 target price (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$134.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at C$127.90 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$70.29 and a twelve month high of C$130.40. The firm has a market cap of C$82.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$121.86.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.