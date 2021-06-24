Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.30% of Planet Fitness worth $153,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 316,481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,871,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $77.89 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.23. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

