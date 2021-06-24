Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Entergy worth $146,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

NYSE:ETR opened at $101.38 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

