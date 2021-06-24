Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $141.29 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $141,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 550,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $209.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.