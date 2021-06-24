Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $150.47 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.36% of The Toro worth $150,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $23,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after buying an additional 212,353 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $414,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,587.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTC opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

