Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $156.15 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 362,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.07% of PVH worth $156,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

