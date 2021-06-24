Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 40,481 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Extra Space Storage worth $148,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $164.78 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $165.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

