Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $147,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $515.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.61 and a 1 year high of $521.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

