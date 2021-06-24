Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $152,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $247.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.12. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.