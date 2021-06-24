Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,002,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $139,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $156.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

