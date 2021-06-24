Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 970,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $137,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

