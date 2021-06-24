Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.15. Bankinter shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 1,326 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Bankinter alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.