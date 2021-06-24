Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €750.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €573.27 ($674.44).

