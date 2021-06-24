Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $45,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

