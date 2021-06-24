Barclays PLC Has $67.55 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $67,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.25. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

