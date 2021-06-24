Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,592 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $51,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,308 shares of company stock worth $3,085,640. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

NYSE MSI opened at $213.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.09. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $214.79.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

