Barclays PLC Purchases 59,431 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $58,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $268.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $185.60 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,753 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,435 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

