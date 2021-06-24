Barclays PLC Purchases 874,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 374.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 874,500 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $75,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,007,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

