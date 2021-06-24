Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.