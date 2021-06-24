Barclays Upgrades Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ISDAY stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Israel Discount Bank has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53.
About Israel Discount Bank
