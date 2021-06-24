Barclays Upgrades Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ISDAY stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Israel Discount Bank has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53.

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Activity, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

