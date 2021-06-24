Barry Wade Palmer Sells 40,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,135,391.50.

NOA stock opened at C$20.50 on Thursday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.03 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.